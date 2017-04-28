TopCar Dips Inferno-Wearing Mercedes GLE Coupe In Blue

This color which TopCar calls 'Blue Gem', is on every single surface of this GLE Coupe Inferno that's not dressed in carbon fiber.
By now, most of us are familiar with Russian tuning company TopCar and their latest creations. If the widebody kits and heavy usage of carbon fiber doesn't make them easy enough to recognize, just keep an eye out for the shark badge.
The Inferno kit for the GLE Coupe consists of a custom front bumper with aero elements, diffuser, beefier air intakes, custom bonnet, wide fenders, side skirts and a choice of light 22 or 23" wheels. This particular car sits on 22" wheels.
Of course with so much technology on the car (radars and sensors), TopCar made sure that the front and rear bumpers were built out of radio-transparent material, much like you would if you worked in the aviation industry.
Previously, we've seen the Inferno kit on the GLE Coupe in lots of other colors, such as black (obviously), but also white or red