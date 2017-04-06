TopCar's Carbon-Bodied Porsche 911 Looks Menacing With 650 HP

For the legions of the faithful, you could hardly improve on the Porsche 911. Especially not the top-of-the-line Turbo S. But that's never stopped all those aftermarket tuners from trying. Like TopCar, for example.
The Russian tuning house hasn't just upgraded the iconic German sports car, but rebodied it entirely in carbon fiber. By which we don't mean it added some lightweight woven aerodynamic elements – it's replaced every last panel with the stuff, resulting in a vehicle that's both lighter and rather striking to look at.
Detailed in this full album of photos, the Carbon Edition of TopCar's second-generation Stinger GTR looks as menacing as they come. And it packs a punch, too: 650 horsepower, to be exact – 70 more than stock. It also features a Capristo exhaust, 21-inch forged ADV.1 alloys, and a fully refitted interior.
Like what you see? Better act fast, because TopCar says it will only make three of these – though we're sure it'd find a way to offer more if there were enough demand for what's sure to be a costly conversion indeed.