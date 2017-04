TopCar's Carbon-Bodied Porsche 911 Looks Menacing With 650 HP

Photo Gallery

For the legions of the faithful, you could hardly improve on the Porsche 911. Especially not the top-of-the-line Turbo S. But that's never stopped all those aftermarket tuners from trying. Like TopCar , for example.The Russian tuning house hasn't just upgraded the iconic German sports car, but rebodied it entirely in carbon fiber . By which we don't mean it added some lightweight woven aerodynamic elements – it's replaced every last panel with the stuff, resulting in a vehicle that's both lighter and rather striking to look at.Detailed in this full album of photos, the Carbon Edition of TopCar's second-generation Stinger GTR looks as menacing as they come. And it packs a punch, too: 650 horsepower, to be exact – 70 more than stock. It also features a Capristo exhaust, 21-inch forged ADV.1 alloys, and a fully refitted interior.Like what you see? Better act fast, because TopCar says it will only make three of these – though we're sure it'd find a way to offer more if there were enough demand for what's sure to be a costly conversion indeed.