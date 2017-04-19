Toyota Adds Bi-Tone Edition To Auris Hatch & Touring Range

Scheduled to go on sale in Europe next month, the new Bi-tone edition Auris 5-door and Touring Sport models will be available in Pearl White, Tokyo Red or Granite Grey with black highlights.
The idea behind the new Bi-tone edition was to offer customers a more distinctive look, as Toyota is hoping to further refine a model that's already proven popular in the European C-segment.
Available in the previously mentioned colors, the Bi-tone edition Auris also features machined face 17" alloy wheels and a black finish to the door mirrors, roof, shark fin antenna and rear spoiler. The front grille is also finished in black.
These features are shared by both the 5-door hatchback as well as the Touring Sport version, although the latter also adds black roof rails to the mix. Additionally, black side sills are available as an option on both body types.
All Auris models feature Toyota Safety Sense as standard - offering customers Pre-Collision system (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Road Sign Assist (RSA).