Toyota C-HR Limited Edition Comes In Just 100 Units For The UK

Three months after it had its UK launch, the Toyota C-HR family has welcomed a new limited edition.
Just 100 units will be built, and each one carries a starting price of £29,995, which equals to $37,644 at today's exchange rates.
Distinguishing it from the rest of the models is a two-tone exterior finish, which combines the Metal Stream bodywork with a black roof, rear spoiler and side mirrors, joined by the 'Limited Edition' badging on the center pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The cabin is equipped with black leather upholstery and the same 'Limited Edition' badging on the dashboard, and comes packed with a premium JBL sound system, with 9 speakers and an 8-channel, 576-Watt amplifier.
Building upon the C-HR Dynamic trim level, the Toyota C-HR Limited Edition also has LED headlights, fog lamps, DRLs, sequential LED turn indicators, rear privacy glass, parking sensors on both ends, auto-folding side mirrors, and keyless entry and start. It also gets anodized blue decoration line framing on the dashboard, dark violet trim for the upper instrument panel and door panels, and light blue ambient lighting.
The Toyota Touch 2 with Go multimedia and navigation system is also part of the offering, alongside the Toyota Safety Sense.
Powering it is a petrol-electric powertrain that combines a 1.8-liter engine and an electric motor, delivering 120hp.