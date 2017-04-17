Toyota FT-4X Is 75% Production Ready, Could Be Green Lighted

Toyota recently unveiled the FT-4X concept at the New York Auto Show and now it appears the company is considering a production model.
While the automaker originally suggested the crossover was simply a concept, the FT-4X's chief designer has revealed the model is 75% percent production ready. As Ian Cartabiano explained to AutoGuide, "We can make this thing” but he cautioned Toyota will “wait and see what the reaction is” first.
If the crossover is green lighted, it could come with the concept's trick tailgate which can be opened either vertically or side-to-side. However, some issues would need to be ironed out and the design team might have to really push for it.
Another potential challenge lies in the C-HR as both models are based on the TNGA platform and are relatively similar as a result. Despite this, Cartabiano says the two crossovers have different characters and noted the FT-4X has a larger interior with more usable space.
Another key difference is the FT-4X's four-wheel drive system which would make it more capable off-road. This could allow Toyota to position the model as a competitor to the Jeep Compass although Cartabiano freely admits the concept "is not a Moab rock crawling car" and doesn't need to be as the company offers an assortment of hardcore off-road vehicles such as the 4Runner and Tacoma TRD Pro.