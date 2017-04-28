Toyota Recalls Quarter Of A Million Tacoma Trucks From 2016 And 2017

Toyota is recalling a quarter-million Tacoma pickup trucks produced for the 2016 and 2017 model years due to a defect that could leak oil.
The recall consists of 228,000 vehicles in the United States and approximately 22,000 in other countries and due to a potential fault, the pickup could leak oil, potentially damaging the rear differential.
In a statement, the automaker said that the issue could seize the rear differential, “resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.”
The Japanese brand hasn’t said if it has been informed about any crashes or injuries related to the defect but said it will inspect all the vehicles for oil leaks and if necessary, replace parts. For those Tacomas that aren’t found to be leaking oil, Toyota will tighten a number of fasteners.
Toyota will notify owners if they are affected in mid-June.