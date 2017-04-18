Toyota Shipping Two Mirai FCVs To China For Demonstration Tests

After selling around 3,000 units of the Mirai in Europe, US, and Japan, Toyota are now planning to push their Mirai into the Chinese market as well.
However, before they do so, they're getting ready to conduct demonstration tests in the country with two units of the FCV, which will be shipped to the People's Republic in October, this year.
By the turn of the decade, these demonstration tests will see the hydrogen-powered cars engaged in promotional activities, and will be displayed at domestic events, trying to gather enough information on how receptive the Chinese customers are to the car.
"Toyota will conduct research into vehicle performance within the environment in China, research into the quality of China's hydrogen, as well as a variety of quality and durability evaluations", the automaker states.
Toyota are also looking to the local government and other business organizations in the industry to explore the potential for creating a hydrogen-based society, and a first step will be made by opening a hydrogen station at TMEC, the first of its kind in Changshu.
This will become the sixth of its kind in China, as the other stations are centered in the metropolitan regions of Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.
As part of offering their Mirai to other global markets, Toyota will also start demonstration tests in Canada, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.
Note: European Toyota Mirai pictured