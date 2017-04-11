Toyota’s New FT-4X Concept Looks A Bit Silly, Especially From The Back

If you weren’t satisfied with Toyota’s obscure FT-4X Concept teaser in late March, here’s something to satisfy your curiosity ahead of the SUV’s world premiere at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday morning.
These print screens were taken from an Autoblog app by a Jalopnik reader and show the FT-4X Concept in all its low-resolution glory.
Perhaps it’s the weird angle or the diminutive size of the images that doesn’t allow us to fully comprehend Toyota’s styling vision, but judging by what we see here, the FT-4X looks a bit of a design mess. Particularly at the rear where it’s like there’s an unnatural growth on the body, but we’ll wait until we see it in full before we get ahead of ourselves.
We don’t get anything new in the way of information, but everything points to the FT-4X being a spiritual successor to the retro-modern FJ Cruiser that was presented in 2006 and dropped after the 2014 model year. That would make sense given consumer appetite for SUVs of any kind these days, providing Toyota with a rival for the next Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.