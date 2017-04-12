Trail Or Fail Rated? Jeep Compass Botches NY Auto Show Off-Road Course

Ride and drive events have become increasingly popular at auto shows but unfortunately they don't always go according to plan.
The latest victim is the Jeep Compass which found itself in a perilous position after attempting to climb a hill on a specially designed course in New York.
According to CNET's Roadshow, the company's latest crossover attempted to tackle the highest hill on the course but was foiled by a combination of rain, stock tires, and metal grates.
Despite being offered in Trail Rated guise, this particular Compass attempted to climb the hill and only made it about halfway up. The driver backed the crossover down the hill and made a second pass with a faster head start. The additional speed helped the Compass to get closer to the top but it still wasn't enough.
Unfortunately this time around, the Compass began to slide on the trip back down and came dangerously close to hitting the guard rails. The Jeep eventually made it to the bottom of the hill but became stuck at a 45-degree angle and had to be rocked back and forth to straighten it out.
Jeep wasn't thrilled by this particular turn of events and reportedly cut off access to the hill for the time being. On the bright side, the company's Easter Jeep Safari concepts are having better luck in Moab.
.@Jeep has a fake offroad course at #NYIAS and, well, it didn't go as planned. pic.twitter.com/mw42MWrcgm— Roadshow (@roadshow) April 12, 2017