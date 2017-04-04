Trump's Former Ferrari F430 Fails To Sell At Auction, Changes Hands Right After

A bright red Ferrari F430, previously owned by US President Donald Trump, left the sale block over the weekend before meeting the seller's reserve.
Bidding stopped at $240,000, according to AutoNews which says it was $10,000 below its low estimate, but an avid collector felt that he had to have it in his garage and ended up paying $270,000 just a few minutes after it left the podium.
AuctionsAmerica, didn’t give any additional information on this off-the-record sale, nor did it reveal who purchased it. However, despite its celebrity ownership, it might not be such a good investment, considering that an F430 usually sell for around $150,000 (some even less than that) on the used car market, and that nobody wanted it bad enough during the Florida event.
As for the Ferrari F430, this is believed to be the only supercar to have been owned by a sitting president. It was bought by Trump brand-new back in 2007 and he held on to it for the next four years, putting 2,400 miles (3,862 km) on the clock, out of the total mileage that stands at almost 6,000 miles (9,656 km).