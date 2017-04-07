Two Classic, Unrestored Ford Mustangs To Be Display In Pennsylvania

Two spectacular, unrestored Ford Mustangs will be displayed by America On Wheels at its new ‘Pony Cars: Then and Now’ museum exhibition in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The first Mustang to be displayed is a stunning 1964.5 Mustang Convertible that has been owned since new by Ron Hermann. This iconic pony car was first shown to the public at Barr Ford in Philadelphia and soon purchased by Hermann who in the following years drove it frequently before it was carefully garaged for five decades.
Speaking about the car, president of the Historic Vehicle Assocation Mark Gessler said “Ron Hermann’s 1964½ Mustang is an exceptionally well-preserved example of a launch-day Mustang. With only 17,084 miles it still retains its original paint, interior, convertible top and original Firestone tires. Unrestored vehicles like this Mustang are exceedingly rare and are an important part of American’s automotive heritage.”
Another unrestored Mustang will join Hermann’ thanks to the Detroit Historical Museum. This example is a 1963 Mustang II concept car that previewed the 4-seat Mustang that arrived soon after its unveiling at the 1963 United States Grand Prix.
Alongside these two Ford Mustangs will be a selection of other cars at the museum exhibition. They include a 1970 Dodge Charger, 1971 Plymouth Cuda and a 1967 Camaro Pace Car.