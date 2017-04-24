Uber To Detail Flying Car Concept This Week

Ride-hailing giant Uber is expected to announce details of its flying car project at its annual summit to be held in Dallas this week.
Information first emerged about Uber’s flying car plans in February and City A.M says the summit will allow the company to build awareness for its aerial technology.
The company’s flying car program, named Uber Elevate, is being spearheaded by Mark Moore, an advanced aircraft engineer that worked for NASA for 30 years. In 2010, he caught the attention of Google chief executive Larry Page after publishing a paper about the feasibility of electric aircraft.
As part of Uber’s plan, it wants to develop vertical take-off and landing aircraft that can transport users from their homes to ‘vertiports’. Unlike trains, buses and cars which must take fixed routes, Uber says its VTOL will be able to travel independently of a specific path and can fly from San Francisco’s marina to downtown San Jose in just 15 minutes compared to the 2 hours needed to drive the same distance.
Note: Lilium Jet pictured below