UK Learner Drivers Will Have To Use Sat Navs To Get Their License

PHOTO GALLERY

Following the designated route using a satellite navigation system will become mandatory for learner drivers to get their license in the UK, starting with December 4.This is just one of the changes announced by the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which is the authority in charge of running driving tests and approving instructors,BBC.", Transport Minister Andrew Jones said.Additionally, the 'reverse around a corner' maneuver will be replaced, and the 'show me' and 'tell me questions' at the beginning of the test, will be transformed into a 'show me' question during driving , when learners will also be asked to use the rear windscreen heater.Other changes will see them completing 20 minutes of independent driving , rather than the current 10, and answering vehicle safety questions while on the move.These major modifications follow a public consultation conducted by the DVSA, during which they received almost 4,000 responses, with the majority agreeing with the increasing of the independent driving part and asking the candidates to follow directions from a sat nav ", added RAC Foundation Director, Steve Gooding.