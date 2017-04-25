UK Police Impound 3 Supercars Over “Anti-Social Driving”

A motorcade of three supercars have been impounded in the UK – not for speeding or reckless driving, but for what officials have termed “driving in an anti-social manner.”
The incident occurred just days ago on Britain's central M1 motorway where a party identified only as “a young male and his friends” were holding up traffic.
According to the South Yorkshire Police, the trio had rented a yellow Lamborghini Aventador (Roadster from the look if it), an unidentified white Ferrari (looks like a 458 Italia), and a green McLaren 570S. Keen to see what they could do (and which was faster in a straight line), the drivers each took a lane across the three-lane highway, slowed traffic down to “a very slow speed,” then accelerated off down the cleared stretch of roadway. Then they did it again.
The stunt was apparently disruptive enough for several other drivers to call it in to police, who caught up with the drivers, stopped them, and impounded the vehicles.
“Under the police reform act if you are seen driving in an anti-social manner we can seize your vehicle and impound it,” read the police department's statement on Facebook (brought to our attention by our compatriots at Motor1). Officials assert that “anti-social driving will not be tolerated and we will deal with you accordingly.”
The exotic motorcade appears to have been rented our from Performance Portfolio, operating out of offices in London and Edinburgh, Scotland. Among its vehicles available for rent, the company also lists a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera and Huracan, Audi R8 V10 Spyder, Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, Aston Martin Virage, and Nissan GT-R.
There's no telling what will become of the drivers or their cars, but we're sure the people at Performance Portfolio won't be pleased. “We are pretty sure it wont [sic] be crushed and turned into tin cans,” said the police, “but you never know.”