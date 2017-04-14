Unique Rosso Scuderia Ferrari Enzo To Be Auctioned In May

A rather special 2004 Ferrari Enzo will hit the auction block thanks to RM Sotheby’s in May and is bound to sell for many millions.
What you’ll immediately notice about this Enzo is that it is even more red than most. That’s because the original owner was one of just a few who ordered the car to have its Rosso Scuderia body color also applied to the rear diffuser, side skirts and front splitter. Almost every other Enzo has black trimmings instead.
The car was delivered to its original owner from Switzerland back on April 15 2004. It was later imported to Japan and purchased by the current owner two years ago who has since imported it to France.
It receives Ferrari Classiche certification in 2016 and benefited from a full service last year that cost 15,000 euros ($15,977).
It is difficult to say how much the car will sell for on May 27 but considering its high mileage (13,500 km), a figure in the $2 million range seems likely.