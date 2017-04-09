Unrestored 1973 DeTomaso Pantera Needs Some TLC

If you like classic Italian supercars but can't quite swing a Ferrari or a Lamborghini from the 70's, a DeTomaso Pantera might be able to help you lick your wounds.
This car has definitely seen better days, and yet it's been with only one owner until last year (when the current seller acquired it) and has just 37,600 miles (60,511 km) on the clock.
Power comes from a Ford-sourced 351ci (5.75-lt) V8, working together with a ZF 5-speed manual transmission. It's also been fitted with an Edelbrock carburetor and air cleaner, plus new tires, though otherwise the car remains stock according to the Bring a Trailer ad.
Speaking of stock, the white paint featured on the exterior is believed to be original and has all the chipping and imperfections to prove it. Thankfully, there doesn't seem to be any evidence of an accident repair - plus the seller states that the original owner kept the car in a garage.
As for the interior, it's got black leather seats, chrome-wrapped Veglia gauges and angled instrument clusters. Aside from a faulty driver's window switch and an A/C unit that doesn't blow cold air, the rest of the car's electrical components are said to work well.
Oh, and if you're curious if this Italian classic actually goes as fast as it looks, the answer, even by today's standards, is yes. Its V8 engine is good for 270 PS (266 HP) and 408 Nm (301 lb-ft) of torque, allowing for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of 6 seconds flat.
The price? So far the highest bid is up to $49,000 with two days left to go.