Unused 1993 Porsche 911 RSR Hits Auction Still Covered With The Original Cosmoline

We’d like to start complaining about how someone leaves a car like this sitting in a garage, but the sheer awesomeness of this particular RSR prevents us from doing so.
This 1993 911 RSR was a special, bespoke order and unlike its stripped-down race car siblings, it came with plenty of creature comforts.
Finished in Polar Silver over a CanCan Red leather interior, with the latter getting matching competition seats, headliner, upped and lower dashboard, steering column, steering wheel and even the bolt-in roll bar wrapped in leather. The carpets and six-point harnesses are also color-matched, with the instruments getting a silver face and surrounded by silver-grey leather.
The centers of the three-piece Speedline wheels are finished in Amethyst metallic while the calipers are painted in a contrasting gold. It comes with just 10km (6.2 miles!) on the clock, which means it hasn’t been driven once since its delivery from new.
Porsche only made 51 of these 964 Carrera RSRs, with all of them featuring the wide body of the Turbo, along with a model-specific 3.8-litre flat six unit with an official rating of 350hp and 284lb-ft of torque. The engine features a dry sump and is paired to an upgraded five-speed manual gearbox.
There are a ton of classic cars out there that feature almost zero miles but we don’t think you will ever find a 911 RSR in such original and virtually brand new condition. Add the fact that it’s a special order, complete with a full interior and what you’re left with is perhaps the coolest air-cooled Porsche ever featured on an auction.
The car will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba event in Lake Como, Italy.