Upcoming Buick Regal GS Says Goodbye to the Stick, Document Shows

The redesigned Buick Regal is a step in the right direction but fans of fast family haulers were a little disappointed when the model recently debuted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 hp (253 PS).
While that's nothing to sneeze at, Buick accidentally let it slip that a new Regal GS was in the works. That particular model is slated to have a 3.6-liter V6 engine and an all-wheel drive system which should give it plenty of power and traction. The exact performance figures remain to be seen, but the engine produces 335 hp (340 PS) and 284 lb-ft (384 Nm) of torque in the Chevrolet Camaro so it's possible the Regal GS could post similar numbers.
Fast forward to today and we're learning more about the car thanks to a California Air Resources Board document unearthed by The Truth About Cars. It reaffirms the 2018 Buick Regal GS will have a 3.6-liter V6 engine and all-wheel drive but unfortunately implies it will be paired exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
This is a bit of a departure from the previous Regal GS which offered a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 259 hp (262 PS) and 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque as well as a choice of front- and all-wheel drive. The outgoing Regal GS was also available with a manual transmission but that appears to have been quietly dropped as option, at least for the 2017 model year.