Upcoming Genesis G70 To Be More Capable Than Kia Stinger

Genesis will reveal its G70 sports sedan this year and says the vehicle will show the Kia Stinger a thing or two.
The automaker’s answer to the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the G70 will be underpinned by a rear-wheel drive platform and according to Hyundai Australia, be both lighter and faster than the Stinger, a car which itself can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a very respectable 4.9 seconds.
Speaking about the two cars, Hyundai Australia’s PR manager Guido Schenken told Motoring that "the Genesis G70 and [Kia] Stinger represent different design philosophies and positions in the market."
"The Stinger is a five door touring sedan with a hatch, while the G70 is a pure sports sedan. The G70 is shorter, narrower and lighter than Stinger as well as having a shorter wheelbase, hence it’s reasonable to assume it’ll offer better performance," he said.
In its most potent state of tune, the Genesis G70 is expected to be offered with the same 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 as the Stinger but may receive a small bump in grunt over the Kia’s 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (494 Nm).
While Hyundai and Kia will market the duo as distinct, they could butt heads and snatch sales from each other, particularly if they are priced similarly.
Rendering via Brenthon Design.