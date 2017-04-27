Upcoming VW T-Roc Sub-Compact SUV Officially Previewed On Video

Although we’ve already seen spy shots of the T-Roc with minimal camouflage, VW teased the launch of their new model by releasing a video showing a late prototype during some hot-weather testing.
VW’s upcoming SUV is going to rival models like the Nissan Juke, the Renault Captur, the Jeep Renegade and more.
Based on the company’s latest MQB A0 platform, shared with the new Seat Ibiza and the also upcoming VW Polo, the new VW T-Roc is also going to offer a wide range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, from a three-pot 1.0-litre to a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol, as well as 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre TDI diesel units.
The exterior design is clearly inspired by the bigger Tiguan in the front while the rear end gets a less conservative treatment, with wider fenders and a more raked glasswork on the hatch.
All-wheel drive will be offered as an option with the most potent engines, while a dual-clutch automatic transmission will also be present in the options list.
Reports suggest that Volkswagen will reveal the T-Roc in full in the next month, so stay tuned.