Updated 2018 Subaru WRX & WRX STI Priced From $26,995

Subaru has announced pricing for the 2018 WRX and WRX STI ahead of their launch this spring.
Both models debuted at the North American International Auto Show earlier this year and feature a host of improvements.
Priced from $26,995, the WRX boasts a sportier front fascia with an enlarged grille. The car also has a retuned suspension and an improved electric power steering system which promises to provide an "even smoother, more natural feel."
In effort to improve NVH levels, designers installed new door seals, thicker door glass, and a foam-filled windshield header beam. Other changes include a new instrument cluster, a larger 5.9-inch multi-function display, and rear armrest cupholders.
Moving up to the $29,295 WRX Premium rewards customers with new 18-inch alloy wheels and a larger 7.0-inch StarLink infotainment system. An additional $2,050 nets buyers a newly optional Performance Package with Recaro front seats and an upgraded braking system with JURID pads.
Subaru fans looking for something a little more luxurious can opt for the $31,595 WRX Limited. Changes to this year's model are modest and include updated LED headlights and a new 10-way power driver seat. The car's optional EyeSight system has also been updated with Auto Vehicle Hold and EyeSight Assist Monitor functions. The latter uses LED indicators to display EyeSight status and alerts on the windshield.
All WRX models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine that develops 268 hp (271 PS). The engine can be paired to either an upgraded six-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission. Regardless of which gearbox is selected, both are backed by a symmetrical all-wheel drive system with an active torque vectoring function.
The $36,095 WRX STI builds on the improvements offered in the standard model and adds a significantly improved Brembo braking system. It now uses stronger monoblock calipers, larger drilled rotors, and improved brake pads.
Other updates include automatic windshield wipers, a revised instrument cluster, and new 19-inch alloy wheels.
A turbocharged 2.5-liter Boxer engine resides under the hood and develops 305 hp (309 PS). It is backed up by an upgraded DCCD all-wheel drive system which uses new electrical controls for a quicker and smoother response.