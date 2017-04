Updated Mazda2 Adds Two New Models, Starts From £12,695 In UK

PHOTO GALLERY

Just three years after it debuted, the fourth generation Mazda2 has received a series of updates, meant to keep it at the forefront of the still popular supermini segment.Exterior revisions are modest , and will likely allow it to fly under the radar, but the automaker focused on improving the suspension and steering, thus delivering enhanced ride comfort and steering response.Moreover, additions include G-Vectoring Control (GVC), which was first seen on the larger 2017 Mazda3 , and is now standard across the B-segment car.Other changes include revised door mirrors with wraparound indicators, additional soundproofing, new seat fabrics, and a new steering wheel.Depending on the specified variant, the updated Mazda2 also gets LED headlights, front fog lamps, and DRLs, auto power-folding mirrors, new 16-inch alloy wheels, color head-up display, black leather seats, 7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, climate control, keyless entry, privacy glass, and other enhancements.The range kicks off with the SE trim, powered by a 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G 75 PS (74hp) petrol engine, which will become available at £12,695 ($16,256) in UK, when it goes on sale on June 1. The same unit is also offered in the SE-L trim, but the SE-L Nav, Sport Nav and new GT trim get the 90 PS (89hp) version, whereas the latest flagship GT Sport comes with 115 PS (113hp) and a six-speed manual gearbox.