Updated Mazda2 Adds Two New Models, Starts From £12,695 In UK

Just three years after it debuted, the fourth generation Mazda2 has received a series of updates, meant to keep it at the forefront of the still popular supermini segment.
Exterior revisions are modest, and will likely allow it to fly under the radar, but the automaker focused on improving the suspension and steering, thus delivering enhanced ride comfort and steering response.
Moreover, additions include G-Vectoring Control (GVC), which was first seen on the larger 2017 Mazda3, and is now standard across the B-segment car.
Other changes include revised door mirrors with wraparound indicators, additional soundproofing, new seat fabrics, and a new steering wheel.
Depending on the specified variant, the updated Mazda2 also gets LED headlights, front fog lamps, and DRLs, auto power-folding mirrors, new 16-inch alloy wheels, color head-up display, black leather seats, 7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, climate control, keyless entry, privacy glass, and other enhancements.
The range kicks off with the SE trim, powered by a 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G 75 PS (74hp) petrol engine, which will become available at £12,695 ($16,256) in UK, when it goes on sale on June 1. The same unit is also offered in the SE-L trim, but the SE-L Nav, Sport Nav and new GT trim get the 90 PS (89hp) version, whereas the latest flagship GT Sport comes with 115 PS (113hp) and a six-speed manual gearbox.