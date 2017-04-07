Updated S-Class Dashboard Unveiled Along With New Driver Assistance Functions

Whenever a model as important as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets any sort of an update, the automotive world is put on notice because those updates often help it retain it's luxury benchmark status.
We've already seen a couple of the changes that Mercedes have made to the W222 S-Class. Granted, those leaked images weren't very high-res, but they still gave us a pretty good look at the updated interior, as well as the front and rear end of the car.
Now, Mercedes have went ahead and released a set of official images, showing an updated W222 prototype on the road, making good use of its extended driving assistance functions.
Thanks to systems such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist, the S-Class will be able to maintain a safe distance as well as steer itself, while its speed will be adjusted automatically in the bends and at road junctions.
The way Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC works is by predictively reducing speed according to the route ahead, as the car approaches any turns or even toll booths. For example, if the car is in the slow lane, it will decelerate when approaching a desired motorway exit.
Other semi-autonomous features include Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Car-to-X Communication, Active Parking Assist and Remote Parking Assist.
As for the design of the dashboard, the steering wheel will feature a three-spoke look (as previously seen), while the digital instrument panel seems to have been slightly altered and appears larger.
