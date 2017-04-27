U.S-Bound 2018 Toyota Yaris To Start At $15,635

Pricing details have been announced for the 2018 Toyota Yaris in the U.S., not long after the updated range was announced in the UK and Europe.
As you’ll immediately notice, the new Yaris looks quite a bit more modern than the previous car, and includes a comprehensively modified exterior. Among the most obvious styling modifications is a more dynamic grille with chrome accents, and different headlights and taillights.
In the UK, the 2018 Yaris is available with three different engines, a 1.0-liter, a 1.5-liter and a 1.5-liter hybrid. Strangely, no announcement has been made about which of these engines will be available to U.S. customers.
Nevertheless, we know that the entry-level model will come in the form of the three-door Yaris with L trim, priced from $15,635 with a manual transmission - customers who prefer an auto will have to cough up $16,385. The LE grade then starts at $17,285 in three-door guise, with pricing increasing to $17,660 for the five-door.
Last but not least is the SE grade, which includes a larger 7.0-inch touchscreen and starts at $18,260 for the five-door manual, and $19,060 for the five-door auto.