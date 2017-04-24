U.S. Porsche Dealers Want A Five Seat Panamera Sedan

By the end of 2017, no less than four versions of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo will be available in the U.S. but local dealers are still calling for a five-seat sedan.
The Sport Turismo is the first Panamera offered with five seats and despite its increased cabin space, wagon body styles aren’t all that popular in the United States compared to sedans.
While speaking with Automotive News at the New York Auto Show, chief operating officer of Porsche Cars North America Joe Lawrence said that the reception to the latest generation Panamera has been positive but some dealers are still clamouring for a more spacious sedan variant.
“It's really taking off, and we've got a great order intake on it.
“It's fair to say that dealers would like to see [five seats] also available in the sedan. That's something we're discussing, and we'll see what the future holds,” he said.
Rather than offering the sedan with five seats, the German automaker instead decided to extend the transmission tunnel through the length of the cabin. While this allows for comfortable and spacious rear seats to be fitted, it limits occupancy to just four people.