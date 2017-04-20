Used Maserati Ghibli Gets Massacred During Review

If you were planning on never purchasing a Maserati Ghibli, this review will do everything short of straight out erasing this car from your memory.
Let's get one thing straight right off the bat. This here isn't a review of a 2017 Ghibli. This is a used, 2015 model, which means it's missing updates such as the new infotainment system, air quality sensors or a wide array of active safety systems.
Yet, it's still a Maserati. It still has a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 unit, good for 404 HP (410 PS) - which by the way, sounds properly Italian. However, you could say that Doug DeMuro was not too impressed.
After spending a few days with this 2015 Maserati Ghibli, he concluded that the car is by no means worth $80,000 or more. He also started to take it apart systematically, toying with its feelings as if he was a movie villain looking to ruin the hero's life before finally eliminating him.
The thing is, we can't exactly fault him for his conclusions - as many of his observations are really obvious and hard to ignore. And yes, the build quality can be described as questionable, especially for a car that costs this much.
We'll let you find out everything else that's wrong with the car by watching the clip - but be warned, it's so brutal, you may even end up deleting the Ghibli from your virtual garage in Forza.