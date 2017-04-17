Used McLaren P1 With 7.6k Miles Will Gladly Join Your Collection For $2 Million

This example still costs more than its initial MSRP, but at $1,999,777, this McLaren P1 is less expensive than most of its 374 siblings.
Produced in 2014, it has 7,663 miles (12,332 km) on the clock, which is a lot for an almost 3-year old high-end exotic machine, considering that most of the examples made, including those from Ferrari and Porsche, have much lower mileage.
However, despite the unusual high mileage for this kind of car, the Woking-made machine seems to be in top-notch condition. The pictures that accompany the ad posted by McLaren Houston, in Texas, on Cars show an immaculate orange exterior over a black interior with orange detailing and a lot of carbon fiber.
Reaching 62mph (100km/h) from a standstill takes less than 3 seconds, and the P1 will eventually reach 217mph (350km/h), courtesy of its hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor. The system's total output is 903hp (917PS) and 664lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
McLaren claims that the average fuel consumption of their hybrid hypercar is 28.34 US mpg (8.3 l/100 km).