Used McLaren P1 With 7.6k Miles Will Gladly Join Your Collection For $2 Million

PHOTO GALLERY

This example still costs more than its initial MSRP, but at $1,999,777, this McLaren P1 is less expensive than most of its 374 siblings.Produced in 2014, it has 7,663 miles (12,332 km) on the clock, which is a lot for an almost 3-year old high-end exotic machine, considering that most of the examples made, including those from Ferrari and Porsche , have much lower mileage.However, despite the unusual high mileage for this kind of car, the Woking-made machine seems to be in top-notch condition. The pictures that accompany the ad posted by McLaren Houston, in Texas, onshow an immaculate orange exterior over a black interior with orange detailing and a lot of carbon fiber.Reaching 62mph (100km/h) from a standstill takes less than 3 seconds , and the P1 will eventually reach 217mph (350km/h), courtesy of its hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor. The system's total output is 903hp (917PS) and 664lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.McLaren claims that the average fuel consumption of their hybrid hypercar is 28.34 US mpg (8.3 l/100 km).