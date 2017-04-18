V6-Powered Buick Regal GS Leaks In China

In typical Chinese fashion, images of Buick’s upcoming Regal GS have leaked online, showing the locally-specced model in all its upgraded glory.
Although it remains to be seen if the U.S.-spec Regal GS will look like this, chances are it will be almost identical and that can only be a good thing.
Compared to the standard Regal variants presented at the start of the month, the GS gets an updated front fascia that incorporates large air intakes in place of the fog lights, a blacked-out front grille and a new lower lip spoiler. Additionally, a set of five-spoke wheels have been fitted, new side skirts stuck on and a revised rear fascia designed.
Car News China reports that locally, the 2018 Regal GS will be powered by the same 2.0-liter, 255 hp four-cylinder as the old model. In North America however, the next-gen GS will use a 3.6-liter V6 engine that could deliver the same 335 hp as the Camaro or 308 hp as the new Holden Commodore.
Unlike the old car, U.S.-spec Regal GS models will be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission.