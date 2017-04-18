Vauxhall Grandland X Unveiled, Goes On Sale Next Year

Following a teaser earlier today, Vauxhall has officially unveiled the new Grandland X.
Set to become the company's largest crossover, the Grandland X features a familiar front fascia with a chrome winglet grille as well as LED-infused headlights. The sporty styling continues further back as the model has been equipped with a prominent character line, a sculpted hood, and plastic body cladding. Lastly at the rear, there's a tailgate-mounted spoiler and an integrated dual exhaust system.
Overall, the crossover measures 4,477mm (176.2 inches) long, 1,844mm (72.5 inches) wide and 1,636mm (64.4 inches) tall with a wheelbase that spans 2,675mm (105.3 inches). This means the model is 200mm (7.8 inches) longer than the both the Mokka X and Crossland X.
The five-seat interior promises to be relatively comfortable as options include ergonomic front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless smartphone charger. Buyers on a budget will still be treated to an IntelliLink infotainment system and a spacious luggage compartment that can hold up to 1,652 liters (58.3 cubic feet) of cargo.
In terms of safety, Vauxhall will offer an assortment of driving aids including Automatic Emergency Braking, Advanced Park Assist, Driver Drowsiness Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control with pedestrian detection.
The automaker is keeping engine options under wraps but they did confirm the Grandland X will be offered with an optional Grip Control system that has five different driving modes.
The Grandland X will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, before going on sale early next year.