Vilner Adds A Touch Of Exclusivity To The Mercedes-Benz CLA

The Bulgarian aftermarket specialists from Vilner have worked their magic once again, this time around a Mercedes-Benz CLA.
Personalization started with the exterior of the car, which was upgraded with this 'Honey Bronze' that can be found on the mid-section of the grille, on bits of the profile, and on the rear diffuser lip.
Additionally, the compact four-door coupe received darkened taillights, a glossy black look for the 3-pointed star logo on both ends, the tuner's signature on the boot lid, and 17-inch dual-tone 'Gunmetal Light Graphite/Honey Bronze' rims.
Vilner are mostly known for creating custom interiors, and so naturally this Mercedes-Benz CLA received a few special touches inside, which reflect the exterior modifications. These include the Alcantara upholstery, applied in two different colors - 'Caramel' and 'Black', which create a floating effect and a sense of extra room for the rear seat passengers.
The fine perforation with 3D effect was the most expensive part of the customization, a first for the Bulgarian company, who also changed the middle sections of the seats and door panels.
Additionally, they wrapped the steering wheel in brown leather, hand-stitched together with a blue string in the same vein as the new seatbelts, while adding a brown leather/Alcantara mix to the side covers of the bottom of the front seats. Finally, the 'Honey Bronze' X center sections of the air vents wrap it all up.
For these upgrades, Vilner charged about 20 percent of the car's value, which is no small sum considering how a CLA 250 Coupe starts at just over €37,500 ($40,840) in Germany.