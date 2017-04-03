Volkswagen Atlas Priced Between $30,500 And $48,490

Volkswagen has just released U.S. pricing details for the 2018 Atlas and as expected, it starts at almost exactly $30k on the dot.
The range starts with the entry-level Atlas TSI S priced at $30,500 and powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0-liter with 235 hp and 258 lb-ft. It includes standard features like 18-inch aluminium wheels, LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, a rear-view camera and stainless-steel roof rails. Interior features include 6-speakers, cruise control and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink compatibility.
If owners want a little more grunt, the 3.6-liter V6 delivering 276 hp and 266 lb-ft can be optioned out in this trim level, bringing the price up to $31,900. The 3.6-liter with all-wheel drive then costs $33,700.
Next in the range is the Atlas S Launch. Offered exclusively with the aforementioned V6, it is available in front-wheel drive ($33,500) and all-wheel drive ($35,300) flavors. Extra equipment it receives includes a panoramic sunroof, footwell lighting, 8.0-inch infotainment system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and a Homelink garage door opener.
Starting at $33,590 then comes the Atlas SE which in base spec has the 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It adds a number of features to the S Launch trim including heated front seats and 10-way power adjustable front seats. When equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 and front-wheel drive, the base price rises to $34,990 while the all-wheel drive V6 is available for $36,790.
Moving up in the range is the Atlas SE with Technology, starting at $35,690 with the four-cylinder. As the name implies, it includes a number of additional connectivity and driver assistance features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring. It too is available with the 3.6-liter V6.
One step up from the Atlas SE with Technology is the Atlas SEL. Starting at $39,160, it includes memory seats and a factory-installed tow hitch, among other things.
Last but not least is the Atlas SEL Premium available exclusively with the V6 and all-wheel drive. Priced from $48,490, it includes Volkswagen’s 12.3-inch digital cockpit, 20-inch wheels, LED taillights, heated rear seats, ambient lighting and a Fender 12-speaker, 480-watt audio system.
These prices pit the Atlas directly against vehicles like the Mazda CX-9, Ford Explorer, GMC Acadia, Honda Pilot and Hyundai Santa Fe which all vary around the $30,000-$50,000 area.