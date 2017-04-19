New Volkswagen Phideon PHEV Plugs Into Shanghai

SAIC Volkswagen has used the Shanghai Auto Show to introduce the new Phideon plug-in hybrid.
Looking virtually identical to its conventionally powered counterpart, the Phideon PHEV is an eco-friendly flagship sedan which boasts the "latest achievements" in new energy vehicles. The model is also notable as it will become Volkswagen's first domestic plug-in hybrid car made in China.
Speaking of the powertrain, it consists of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, an electric motor, and an undisclosed battery. Volkswagen was coy on specifications but confirmed the model will have a fuel consumption rating of 2.3L/100km (102.2 mpg US) and an overall range of 850 km (528 miles). When the battery is depleted, it can be recharged in approximately two hours.
Three different driving modes will be offered including a traditional hybrid mode which uses both the engine and the electric motor. Drivers looking to go green, can select an E-Mode which delivers emissions free motoring.
Despite looking like the standard model, designers added a handful of styling tweaks to help the Phideon PHEV stand out. Changes include aerodynamic alloy wheels, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and plenty of GTE badging.
The interior carries over relatively untouched and that's not a bad thing as the model boasts a premium audio system, a head-up display, and an infotainment system with a 9.2-inch screen.