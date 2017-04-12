Volkswagen Teases New Shanghai-Bound ID Crossover Coupe Concept

Volkswagen has been preparing us all for the launch of “a new range of avant-garde electric vehicles” with a steady stream of ID concepts. First came the ID in Paris last year, then the ID Buzz concept in Detroit. Now it's preparing to unveil a new crossover coupe concept in Shanghai, releasing this teaser to keep us on our toes.
The as-yet unnamed ID crossover concept is said to combine the forms of a four-door coupe and sport-utility vehicle – sorta like a BMW X6 or Mercedes GLE Coupe, we'd imagine, but with a VW badge and a fully electric powertrain.
Designed to be just as at home in the city as it is off the beaten path, the crossover concept is slated to incorporate full autonomous capabilities and “a long driving range on the same level of the range of today's petrol powered cars.”
The autonomous mode – enabled by lasers, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras – is activated by simply depressing the VW emblem on the steering wheel, after which the wheel retracts out of the way to turn the cockpit into a mobile lounge space with digital displays and controls.
This latest concept will debut next week in Shanghai, previewing just one of the forms that the German automaker intends to put into production on a large scale starting in 2020.