Volkswagen's New I.aD Concept Will Preview An Electric Sedan

Volkswagen will reveal its fourth I.D concept car at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show and according to Autocar, it will preview an upcoming electric sedan.
The German brand first previewed a I.D concept last year in the form of a Golf-sized hatchback and then followed it up the I.D. Buzz microbus concept in January. Later this month, an I.D. SUV concept will premiere at the Shanghai Motor Show.
If the I.D. hatchback and microbus are anything to go by, the I.D. sedan will adopt a design dramatically different to other VW sedans and instead reflect the unique styling language of the forthcoming I.D. family. Consequently, it will feature full LED headlights, a faux front grille, an illuminated VW badge and a large and airy cabin.
No other details about the sedan are known but expect to see a number of teaser images released in the coming months.