Volvo And Bowers & Wilkins Want To Blow You Away With Sound

When it comes to premium cars, being able to offer customers a truly outstanding audio system can add to the overall experience inside the vehicle in a very positive manner.
We could argue that a good sound system is important in just about any car, and when way say "good" we mean quality-wise, not just how loud it can get inside the cabin.
Volvo have known this for a while now. In fact, some of you might even remember those mighty impressive Dynaudio premium sound systems in certain mid to late 2000's Volvo models.
Fast forward to the present, and we have a collaboration between the Swedish automaker and Bowers & Wilkins for Volvo's flagship 90 series models. Volvo say that a lot of time and patience went into tuning and positioning the 19 premium speakers that you'll find integrated into a 90 series model.
While there are 19 speakers in total, one in particular stands out, the "Tweeter-on-Top". It's strategically centered on the dashboard, pointing towards the cabin rather than upwards towards the windscreen. This helps cut down on the acoustic reflection from the windscreen, removing almost all interferences - in turn, this ensures a superior level of sound, especially with regards to reproducing vocals.
Aside from the "Tweeter-on-Top" the new 90 series sound system also features Bowers & Wilkins' Kevlar speaker cones. They're actually made from the same material used in body armor, and have unique break-up characteristics that help prevent distortion and improve off-axis performance.
Finally, also contributing to the excellent sound of this B&W system is the high-quality stainless steel speaker mesh. Aside from its...stylish properties, the fact that they're made from stainless steel helps further reduce vibrations and interference.