Volvo Confirms First All-Electric Car To Be Produced In China

Swedish premium automaker Volvo has announced in Shanghai that its first fully electric car will be built in China, confirming our earlier report on the matter.
The all new model will utilize the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) for smaller cars, and will go on sale in 2019. Volvo also said that the model will be exported globally from China and that this decision highlights the central role that China will play in Volvo's electrified future.
"Volvo Cars fully supports the Chinese government's call for cleaner air as outlined in the latest five-year plan. It is fully in-line with our own core values of environmental care, quality and safety," stated Volvo chief executive, Hakan Samuelsson. "We believe that electrification is the answer to sustainable mobility."
China remains the world's largest sales market for electrified vehicles, and has set ambitious targets in order to grow EV & hybrid sales, thus addressing congestion and air quality issues within its cities.
Aside from planning on offering plug-in hybrid versions of every single one of their models, Volvo has also made a commitment to sell a total of 1 million electrified cars, which include fully electric vehicles and hybrids, by the year 2025.
The Swedish automaker is also developing an all-electric model on its larger Scalable Product Architecture (SPA).