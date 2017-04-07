Volvo Introduces Sleek Rider Concept, Perfect For Your Young Child

While also working on some of the most technologically-advanced vehicles on the market, Volvo found the time to create the new Rider Concept, a vehicle absolutely perfect to get your young child into the world of all things cars.
Priced at $176 and already so popular that it made the Volvo website crash, the Rider Concept is a sleek Swedish two-door powered by the legs of the 1-3-year-old behind the wheel.
Unlike those cheap ride-on toys you can find at Toys “R” Us, the Rider Concept actually has some fairly impressive features, most notably its LED headlights and taillights which mimic those of the full-size S90.
Additionally, the Rider Concept includes a fully-functional horn and a set of disproportionately large wheels that only work on toys or something like a ridiculous-looking Hummer, sort of.
Oh to be a kid again…