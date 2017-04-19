Volvo Lets Slip That 20-Series Models Are On The Way

Currently, Volvo's most compact range of vehicles exist in the 40-series but now, the Swedish automaker has let slip that there is at least one 20-series model on the cards.
Speaking to Car&Driver about the company's product nomenclature, Volvo's U.S. president Lex Kerssemakers broke the news.
“It’s pretty straightforward: The 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest. And when there is a 20, it will be a smaller one,” he revealed.
Kerssemakers failed to reveal any other details about the impending 20-series model or models but suggested that it could be offered in the United States.
The magazine doesn't think the brand will apply a 20-series badge to a coupe or convertible and instead, could initially apply it to a small vehicle dubbed the XC20, created to rival small SUVs and city cars from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Infiniti. There's a potential that an S20 small sedan could also see the light of day.
In terms of powertrains, there's a possibility that a three-cylinder petrol could act as the entry-level offering for the 20-series range. Plug-in hybrid and all-electric models are also possible.
Note: Volvo 40.1 Concept pictured