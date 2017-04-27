Volvo Provides In-Depth Walk-Around Of Their All-New XC60

Volvo Senior Product Manager, Hans Nilsson, is here to narrate everything we need to know about the second-gen XC60 crossover.
The all-new XC60 made its global debut during this year's Geneva Motor Show, with a mission of following its predecessor's footsteps in becoming the best-selling compact SUV model in Europe.
In order to make that happen, Volvo sought to make the new XC60 one of the safest cars in the world, loaded with active safety features such as Steer Assist or the new Oncoming Lane Mitigation system, which can help you avoid head-on collisions.
The new model is also longer, wider and lower than the previous XC60, and inside you'll find some clever practical solutions such as the under-seat storage compartments in the back - where you could fit, say, a tablet.
The video will run through many of the new XC60's features, but if for some reason you're most curious about its performance - specifically its peak performance, then the T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid is the version for you.
It's about as quick as an Audi SQ5, reaching 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.3 seconds, though unlike the Audi, the Volvo can also average as little as 2.1l/100 km (112 US mpg) when using the electric motor too.