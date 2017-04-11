Volvo Readying The New S60 For 2018 U.S. Production

Volvo broke the mold two years ago, when they announced their first US manufacturing facility, and now the construction meets their initial plan.
Based in Ridgeville, South Carolina, the 2.3-million square-foot plant has the building shell complete, as the company states, and will employ approximately 2,000 workers to build the new S60 for domestic and export markets.
Production of the luxury compact sedan will commence by the end of 2018 and up to 60,000 units will roll off the assembly line annually, as part of Volvo's manufacturing strategy to support 800,000 sales in the medium term.
"The investment shows Volvo's commitment to build cars where we sell them and source where we build. The new factory is our first in the US, which is our second largest market globally. South Carolina has been an excellent partner and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the low-country community", said Volvo USA's President and CEO, Lex Kerssemakers.
Based on the brand's new SPA (Scalable Product Architecture), the next Volvo S60 is currently in development, and it's expected to look like a shrunken S90, while benefiting from the same premium features and fresh off the grid technology.