Volvo XC90 Gets Wrapped In Satin Perfect Blue

While the Volvo XC90 might not have the aftermarket appeal of a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, a BMW X6, or even a Porsche Cayenne, it's by no means the runt of the luxury SUV litter.
In fact, you could argue that anything you can do to an Audi Q7 or a Mercedes-Benz GLE, you can also apply to the XC90 since the Volvo can also be stylish and imposing at the same time - just like its rivals.
With that in mind, this project from JD Customs didn't include any aero-altering modifications, only a few minor touches to the exterior and the application of a "Satin Perfect Blue" wrap which pretty much guarantees you'll see this thing coming a mile away.
Other changes include the black accents for the exterior and tinted windows, so as to give the XC90 a more menacing look.
How do you think the wrap compares to this silky matte blue that Volvo introduced on that XC90 R-Line way back?