Volvo’s First EV To Be Produced In China Alongside XC40

Volvo is planning to build their first all-electric model to its Chinese factory, which is set for a 2019 launch.
The Swedish company is planning to make an official announcement at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show next week, according to AutoNews.
The new electric model will be based upon Volvo’s compact modular architecture (CMA) which was co-developed with its sister brand Lync & Co.
Volvo’s first electric model will be built at the Luqiao factory in southeast China next to the also CMA-based XC40 compact SUV and Lync & Co’s 01 crossover. The same sources said that the EV will be an all-new model, without mentioning the bodystyle.
The Swedish brand is also developing at the same time all-electric cars underpinned by the larger SPA platform which is used by models like the S90 and the XC60. These will help Volvo to reach its goal of one million electrified cars by 2025.
Previous reports suggest that the first all-electric Volvo will be capable of supporting battery packs of up to 100kWh in capacity.
Note: Volvo XC40 sketches pictured