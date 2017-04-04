VW Arteon Coupe Would Make Enticing Alternative To An Audi A5

If you're in the market for a stylish coupe, the Germans can help. BMW can hook you up with a 4 Series or 6 Series, Mercedes with a C-Class, E-Class, or S-Class coupe, or Audi with an A5. But what if your budget and taste don't extend that far up-market?
Volkswagen can't help at present with anything beyond a three-door hatchback. And while the Scirocco is pretty slick, this rendering presents an altogether more elegant prospect.
What we're looking at here is the new Volkswagen Arteon rendered by X-Tomi Design with only two doors. And we have to say, as many of these renderings as we come across on a regular basis, this one looks most convincing.
The Arteon, for those who haven't been following, is VW's replacement for the Passat-based CC, presented less than a month ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The four-door fastback is a more affordable (but arguably no less stylish) alternative to the same group's Audi A5 Sportback.
The only question on our mind at this point is whether Wolfsburg would actually produce such a variant. And while we have our doubts, we hope the German automaker will give it due consideration.