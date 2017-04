VW Arteon Coupe Would Make Enticing Alternative To An Audi A5

Photo Gallery

If you're in the market for a stylish coupe, the Germans can help. BMW can hook you up with a 4 Series or 6 Series, Mercedes with a C-Class, E-Class, or S-Class coupe, or Audi with an A5 . But what if your budget and taste don't extend that far up-market?Volkswagen can't help at present with anything beyond a three-door hatchback. And while the Scirocco is pretty slick, this rendering presents an altogether more elegant prospect.What we're looking at here is the new Volkswagen Arteon rendered by X-Tomi Design with only two doors. And we have to say, as many of these renderings as we come across on a regular basis, this one looks most convincing.The Arteon , for those who haven't been following, is VW's replacement for the Passat-based CC, presented less than a month ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The four-door fastback is a more affordable (but arguably no less stylish) alternative to the same group's Audi A5 Sportback.The only question on our mind at this point is whether Wolfsburg would actually produce such a variant. And while we have our doubts, we hope the German automaker will give it due consideration.