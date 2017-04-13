VW Drops New Images Of Shanghai-Bound ID Crossover Concept

The latest member of Volkswagen's electric vehicle family bears the ID moniker and will rest under the spotlight at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
However, before it debuts in China next Wednesday, the German automotive giant continues the teasing game, which started yesterday when they partially revealed its rear end.
Two more images depict its front fascia, with its C-shaped headlamps joined by a thin light strip, bulky hood, and its generously sized fixed sunroof, respectively, which seems to have the ability of becoming opaque, at the touch of a button.
Zoom in past what seems to be a roof-mounted plug, used to charge the batteries that provide the juice to the electric powertrain, and two individual seats become visible, separated by an armrest, but that's as much as the company is willing to reveal so far.
Volkswagen's latest zero-emission study, which is said to combine elements from a four-door coupe and an SUV, is part of the brand's plan of launching a broad range of electric vehicles past 2020.