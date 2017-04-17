VW Says It Has Fixed Or Bought Over Half Of Cheating 2.0-Liter Diesels In U.S.

Volkswagen says it has bought back or repaired over half of its polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles in the United States.
In a letter sent to the judge overseeing the settlement, the German carmaker revealed that it had repurchased or terminated the leases on almost 238,000 vehicles while repairing a further 6,200. Under the agreement, VW needs to fix or buy back 83 per cent of the 475,000 affected vehicles by 2019 or face additional penalties, Reuters reports.
In 2016, VW AG said it would spend up to $10.03 billion to buy back the 2.0-liter diesel vehicles and as of February, had spent about $2.9 billion doing so.
Additionally, the company will pay a $4.3 billion settlement to the U.S. Justice Department but even still, things are far from over for the company.
Last month, a federal judge granted preliminary approval for VW to spend at least $1.22 billion to buy back or fix nearly 80,000 3.0-liter diesel vehicles that were also found to have been fitted with software to cheat emissions testing.