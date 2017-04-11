VW To Give 2018 Atlas, Tiguan Six-Year Warranty In U.S.

Volkswagen is performing another trust-building exercise ahead of the launch of two of its most significant vehicles for the American market in years.
VW of America announced Tuesday ahead of the New York Auto Show it will offer the all-new 2018 Atlas midsize SUV and redesigned and enlarged 2018 Tiguan with a 6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.
That's up from the typical 3-year/36,000-mile warranty offered on other VW models in the U.S., and what most of its mainstream rivals also issue. This also bests previous bumper-to-bumper warranty leaders Hyundai, Kia and Mistubishi with their 5-year/60,000-mile setups.
The six-year VW warranty is also transferable, (Hyundai/Kia's lauded 10-year powertrain warranty becomes a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty for the second owner) worth noting for buyers who like to pick up off-lease vehicles after around three years. Major components such as the engine, transmission and all-wheel drive system are covered under the six-year warranty.
This move works both to offer potential customers a bit of confidence over VW quality rumors as they may consider an Atlas or Tiguan over a rival from the likes of Ford, Honda or Toyota, for example. But it's also a gesture aimed to restoring confidence in the brand after the emissions-cheating scandal that's tarnished VW's reputation over the last 18 months. But if VW is going to move on from the image of discarded TDIs filling up parking lots and regain a foothold in the U.S., it needs the Atlas and new Tiguan to be hits.
We've driven the Atlas and found it should be competitive with major midsize SUV rivals when it goes on sale in the next month or so. The Mexico-made Tiguan headed for North America arrives this fall, but we've driven the slightly smaller European Tiguan and also found it to be up there with the best in its class.
Time will tell, however, if all this is enough to send American buyers back to VW's showrooms.
Photos: Zac Estrada/Carscoops and VW