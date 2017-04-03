VW To Pay $157 Million In Claims From 10 U.S. States

Volkswagen will pay $157.45 million in order to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its diesel emissions cheating.
Reuters reports that the settlement follows on from the automaker reaching a $603 million agreement with 44 states in 2016 and that the latest settlement includes new claims from states including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.
New York will receive $32.5 million of the settlement in what is the state’s largest ever air pollution fine. According to state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman it “makes clear that no company – however large or powerful – is above the law.”
Speaking about the deal, Volkswagen said that it “avoids further prolonged and costly litigation as Volkswagen continues to work to earn back the trust of its customers, regulators and the public."
Alongside the financial side of the settlement, Volkswagen is also required to launch at least three new electric vehicles in the 10 states by 2020, including two SUVs. VW AG will also have to do the same in California.