VW To Show Two New Engines At The Vienna Motor Symposium

Volkswagen is returning to the Vienna Motor Symposium to introduce a variety of fuel-saving technologies.
First and foremost, the company will introduce a new "micro hybrid system" which deactivates the engine during coasting. Set to debut in the new Golf TSI BlueMotion, the system consists of a 1.5-liter TSI Evo1 engine, a DQ200 DSG gearbox, and a compact lithium-ion battery which powers the vehicle's electronics when coasting.
The coasting feature works at speeds below 130 km/h (81 mph) and shuts off the engine as soon as the driver lifts their foot off the throttle. Volkswagen says the system helps to reduce fuel consumption by 0.4 L/100km in everyday driving situations.
When the coasting phase is complete, the 1.5-liter engine is reactivated in one of several different ways depending on the speed and situation. Volkswagen declined to go into specifics but said the engine can be turned on using the starter, the clutches of the DSG gearbox, or a combination of both.
Besides showing the new coasting engine, Volkswagen will introduce a new turbocharged 1.0-liter engine that can run on either gasoline or compressed natural gas. The engine produces 90 PS (88 hp) and has extremely low CO2 and NOx particulate emissions thanks to an advanced catalytic converter which uses a "lambda split process." This brings the catalytic converter up to operating temperature very quickly in an effort to reduce emissions.
Lastly, Volkswagen will use the symposium to highlights its effects to develop electric vehicles based on a purpose-built platform. The first model will be launched in 2020 and Volkswagen's Head of Powertrain Development says "The all-electric architecture combines local zero-emission driving with superb long-distance mobility." Friedrich Eichler went on to say the platform will be offered globally in high volumes and will contribute to a "highly comfortable driving experience, including with regard to automated driving."