VW's Golf R Performance Is A Euro-Only Affair

After unexpectedly premiering at the Geneva Motor Show in March, an official video for the Volkswagen Golf R with Performance options has just been uploaded.
Available exclusively in Europe, the Performance package option for the Golf R includes a set of high-performance brakes, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system and a bespoke rear spoiler. Additionally, it receives air curtains on the front bumper and heavily-tinted headlights that make the hot hatch look significantly meaner than base-spec models.
What's more, the Performance upgrades also see the top limiter deactivated, allowing the car to hit 267 km/h (166 mph).
Power from the 2.0-liter TSI engine continues to sit at 306 hp in Europe, a figure certainly more impressive than the 292 hp of the U.S. spec 2018 Golf R.