VW's New Electric Vehicles To Be Priced Similarly To Conventional Cars

Volkswagen says its fleet of upcoming all-electric vehicles will be priced similarly to its conventionally-powered models in a bid to bring EVs into the mainstream.
While speaking to reporters at the Shanghai Auto Show, Volkswagen’s electric car project head Christian Senger said that the automaker has made significant steps in reducing the costs of EVs.
“Offering our electric cars for prices similar to combustion engine vehicles is a game changer. We’re using the need to step from traditional combustion engine cars to reinvent the Volkswagen brand,” Senger told Car Advice.
As part of Volkswagen’s forced reinvention in the aftermath of the dieselgate scandal, it plans on selling up to three million electric vehicles annually by the year 2025 and keeping its offerings affordable will be the only way this target can be achieved.
Since last year’s Paris Auto Show, Volkswagen has unveiled three all-electric concepts which it intends to bring to the market. The I.D. hatchback was the first and it was soon followed by the I.D. Buzz Microbus and this week in Shanghai, the I.D. Crozz crossover.